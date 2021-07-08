in Featured News, News

Lanka Premier League loses one more franchise – report

Jaffna Stallions

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has terminated the contract of one more franchise of the Lanka Premier League (LPL).

The name of the team has not been revealed but Cricbuzz understands that it is the Jaffna franchise, owned by a group of investors of Indian and Sri Lankan origins from different parts of the world, including from Australia, Canada, France, United Kingdom, and the USA.

  1. Owners invested as SLC told them this is 5 year agreement. But If slc politics keep spoiling then NO One WILL BUY ANY FRANCHISE AGAIN.
    Cuz there is huge risk terminate them anytime.
    No one will trust slc any more

    And this is how to spoil our own tournament by ourselves

    Jaffna franchise trusted SLC so much did very hard work for the first season. They even build and launched thier website.

    Now all r wasted cuz of this shit politics and corrupt management

