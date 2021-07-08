Lanka Premier League loses one more franchise – report

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has terminated the contract of one more franchise of the Lanka Premier League (LPL).
The name of the team has not been revealed but Cricbuzz understands that it is the Jaffna franchise, owned by a group of investors of Indian and Sri Lankan origins from different parts of the world, including from Australia, Canada, France, United Kingdom, and the USA.
Owners invested as SLC told them this is 5 year agreement. But If slc politics keep spoiling then NO One WILL BUY ANY FRANCHISE AGAIN.
Cuz there is huge risk terminate them anytime.
No one will trust slc any more
And this is how to spoil our own tournament by ourselves
Jaffna franchise trusted SLC so much did very hard work for the first season. They even build and launched thier website.
Now all r wasted cuz of this shit politics and corrupt management
Looking positively, it may work good if we can stitch up some local entrepreneurs than submitting to foreign assemblies.
Fake news