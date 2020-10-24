Lanka Premier League team owners, TV rights not finalised – report

With 25 days remaining for the curtain-raiser of the inaugural Lanka Premier League (LPL), the organisers of Sri Lanka’s franchise-based Twenty20 cricket extravaganza are yet to finalise the owners of three teams and confirm the process of TV Rights, which will make a huge impact on the future of the competition.

According to sources, the 23-day LPL is yet to rake in an exclusive TV Rights Holder, but have given various entities to telecast in different regions. The process would only give the organisers and franchises monetary returns through advertising revenues, under a scheme of profit sharing through these broadcasters.

The Sunday Times understands that the telecast of LPL in Sri Lanka and India will be through Sony while in Europe, Sky Television will be the boradcaster. For other regions, the organisers have found different broadcasters, who are yet to be named…