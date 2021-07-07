Lanka Premier League to be postponed indefinitely

The second edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) franchise based Twenty20 Cricket Tournament is to be postponed indefinitely, due to the non-availability of overseas players.
“Due to player commitments – mainly from Bangladesh, Pakistan and the West Indies – we are unable to host the event as scheduled, as most of the players are from these countries,” a senior official of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) told the Daily News yesterday.
At this stage
We cannot go to world cup without LPL
Atleast we should have LPL with available foreign players and quality foreign first class players who are not in national tours.
LPL is a good practice and experience for the players to prepare and select for the T20 world cup