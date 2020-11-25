in Featured News, News

Lanka Premier League rocked by corruption scandal  

A former Sri Lanka cricketer is under probe after his alleged attempt to entice a player into corrupt practice in the inaugural Lanka Premier League tournament that will get underway today at Hambantota.

The former player – an off-spinner with a dodgy action – had represented Sri Lanka frequently from 2012 to 2016 before being discarded after being reported for a suspect action. He has featured in various T-20 leagues since losing his spot in the Sri Lankan side.

Cricket officials said that he had been under the spotlight for corrupt activities but had escaped punishment due to lack of evidence…

