Lanka Premier League player draft on Oct 19, tournament to begin on Nov 21

Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy and Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota will host all 23 matches to be played in the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2020, the organisers said.

The Innovative Production Group (IPG), the organisers of the LPL, said the League is scheduled to be held from November 21 to December 13, 2020 and the Players Draft is scheduled to be held on October 19.

“The Pallekele International Cricket Stadium which has hosted 7 Tests, 26 ODIs and 23 T20 Internationals has a spectator capacity of 35,000…