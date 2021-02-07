Lanka Premier League event organiser defaults on payments to Sri Lanka Cricket again – report

Two months into the completion of the inaugural edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL), Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) is yet to recover the rights fee from the event organiser — Innovative Production Group (IPG).

This is despite SLC having given them a grace period up until the completion of the five-team tournament to settle an outstanding sum of US$ 775,000.

Even though the agreement entered by the IPG and SLC requires the right holder to settle rights fee immediately after entering into the five-year deal, they only paid US$ 1 million through a bank guarantee, this too was after several reminders to settle the same…