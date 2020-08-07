Lanka Premier League deal expected to bring Sri Lanka Cricket $11 million

A deal set to be signed by Sri Lanka Cricket with a Dubai based company awarding commercial rights is set to bring them close to US$ 11 million over a five year period.

SLC has received a proposal from Innovative Production Group (IPG) who are offering US$ 1.9 million for the rights of the inaugural edition of the LPL. They will provide a further US$ 1.9 million in the second year and then there would be an increase of 10% each for the next three years making it a total of US$ 11 million over a five year period.

Accordingly, IPG will own the franchise, ground and television rights of the event.