Shahid Afridi to lead Galle Gladiators against Jaffna Stallions in Sri Lanka today

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi will lead Galle Gladiators in their first match against Jaffna Stallions in Lanka Premier League (LPL) tonight at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Hambantota.

The tournament kicked off on Thursday with Colombo Kings facing Kandy Tuskers in the opening game. The former beat the latter in an exciting super-over thriller.

The second game of the league will be played tonight between Galle Gladiators and Jaffna Stallions.

Gladiators’ captain Shahid Afridi was likely to miss the first game courtesy his late arrival. The former Pakistani player had missed his scheduled initial flight to the country on Nov 23 and arrived a day later.

However, after clearing his anti-bodies test today, Afridi is all set to be in action for the Purple Force. Gladiators’ team manager, Nabeel Hashmi confirmed the news on Twitter…