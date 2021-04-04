Sri Lanka Cricket Election: Legal battle looms large after ‘backdated’ gazette

Sri Lanka Cricket elections scheduled for May could end up in turmoil after the party that has challenged the current administration accused Sports Minister Namal Rajapaksa of backdating a gazette notification in support of the current office bearers.

An extraordinary gazette notification that has been circulated via social media indicates that the Sports Minister had given authorization for SLC Executive Committee headed by Shammi Silva that they could function in their offices till April although their terms ended on the 21st of February…