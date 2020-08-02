Sri Lanka Cricket looks to avoid LPL clashing with IPL

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) are exploring the possibilities of bringing forward the Lanka Premier League (LPL) franchise based Twenty20 Cricket Tournament, so that all top players would be able to participate in the high profile Indian Premier League (IPL) scheduled to be worked off in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The LPL which includes five franchise teams, is set to commence on August 28 and end on September 20 while the more lucrative IPL is scheduled to begin on September 19 and conclude on November 8.

“I think even the IPL itinerary is not yet confirmed but we should be able to adjust the dates once their fixtures are announced,” a high ranking official of SLC told the Daily News yesterday.