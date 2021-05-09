Malinga to return for Sri Lanka’s T20 World Cup campaign?

After his ODI retirement many moons ago, and an outbreak of a pandemic and resultant lockdowns, here comes a hero probably for his last hurrah! Slinging sensation Lasith Malinga has been invited by the national selection committee to discuss about the maestro’s future plans with the national team, the Morning Sports learnt last week.

“We will talk to Lasith soon. He is in our plans for the forthcoming T20 tours, including the T20 World Cup coming up in October,” the National Selection Committee Chairman Pramodya Wickramasinghe told the Morning Sports on Friday (7).

“We are working out on a long-term plan aiming at the 2023 (50-over) World Cup. There, our main focus is to adjust ourselves to forming an accurate average in terms of two main aspects. Those are the age and the fitness,” Wickramasinghe said…