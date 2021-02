Sri Lanka’s Test captain Dimuth Karunaratne will know whether he is fit to make the tour of West Indies only on 9 February when a final X-ray is taken of his injured left thumb.

Karunaratne suffered a hairline fracture on his thumb when he was hit by a delivery from South African quick Wiaan Mulder during his fighting century in the second Test at the Wanderers, Johannesburg in January. The injury forced him to miss the two home Tests against England…