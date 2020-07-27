Sri Lanka’s LPL tournament to begin on August 28, SLC announces

SLC Media Release

Sri Lanka Cricket Executive Committee at the meeting held today (27th July) granted approval to conduct the inaugural Lanka Premier League T20 Tournament from 28th August to 20th September 2020.

The 23 match League will be played on the 4 international venues of R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, Rangiri Dambulu International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium and Suriyawewa Mahinda Rajapakse International Cricket Stadium. 5 Teams named after the cities of Colombo, Kandy, Galle, Dambulla and Jaffna will participate in the League.

Over 70 International players and 10 top notch coaches have already confirm their availability to take part in this Tournament along with leading Sri Lankan national players.

The bidding for the Event’s Title Holder is due to close on July 30th and the schedule of the matches are to be published afterwards.

