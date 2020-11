Sri Lanka Cricket announced that Lanka Premier League will be held from November 27 to December 17 and will only be played at the MRICS, Hambantota.

The latest revision, both in the commencement date and the venue, was affected, following several rounds of meetings Sri Lanka Cricket had with the health ministry officials.

Accordingly, the government gave its approval to go ahead with the tournament, subjected to strict and stringent health guidelines to adhere during the event.