Lanka Premier League: Shakib Al Hasan, Nicholas Pooran in players’ draft

The second edition of Lanka Premier League (LPL) promises to be a bigger and better one with Shakib Al Hasan of Bangladesh, a former world No.1 ranked allrounder as per ICC rankings, South African national team’s ODI and T20 captain Temba Bavuma, Nicholas Pooran of the West Indies being some of the names who have registered for the Players’ Draft.

Australian allrounders Ben Cutting and James Faulkner, two seasoned pros in franchise cricket, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mahmudullah, Sherfane Rutherford, Ravi Rampaul, David Wiese and Calum Ferguson are few others who have made themselves available in the list released on Friday. Brendan Taylor of Zimbabwe, Sandeep Lamichhane from Nepal and Ali Khan of USA are also in the fray. India’s Yusuf Pathan is also available for selection…