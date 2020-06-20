Sri Lanka Cricket hoping to launch Lanka Premier League (LPL) in August

In a newspaper advertisement, the SLC called for Expressions Of Interest (EOI) from a suitable Sports Marketing/Management Agency to manage and promote Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2020 in collaboration with the SLC.

According to the advertisement, the SLC is planning to launch LPL from August 15 to September 4 this year.

“The SLC seeks to identify a suitable Sports Marketing/Management Agency that will join hands with the SLC in procuring and managing franchise ownerships for LPL and/or in partnering with SLC-as a sponsor of the entire tournament, in the launch and the short, medium and long term operation, management and brand development for the LPL,” it said.