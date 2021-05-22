in Featured News, News

Kusal Perera: Contract concerns on our minds but priority is to win the series

Much as they would like to focus solely on the Bangladesh series, Sri Lanka’s mens’ cricketers will probably have the ongoing contracts impasse with Sri Lanka Cricket at the back of their minds.

Kusal Perera

“We do have concerns about the contracts,” Perera said ahead of the first ODI in Dhaka, on Saturday. “We can’t say it’s not affecting us – that would be a lie and everyone would know it’s a lie. But I’m hoping we can talk to the cricket board and resolve this fairly.

“With the contracts, we’re going to come back to Sri Lanka and discuss with the board then. But before then we are just trying to think about how we will win this series. What I’m trying to do is give the players confidence to go and do what they know how to do, because if they are fearful, they won’t get the best out of their skills.”

