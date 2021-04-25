Karunaratne, Sandakan added to Sri Lanka Test squad

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) National Selectors yesterday recalled left-arm wrist spinner Lakshan Sandakan and fast bowler Chamika Karunaratne for the second Test against Bangladesh scheduled to begin next week.

The pair has been added to the 18-member Test squad following the injury to their key bowler Lahiru Kumara who broke down with a hamstring injury while fielding on the third day of the first Test on Friday.

The 24-year-old paceman will be sidelined for the remainder of the series as a precautionary measure after yesterday’s MRI scans confirmed the presence of the injury…