June 3 ultimatum for Sri Lanka cricketers to sign contracts

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has set a June 3 deadline for its protesting players to sign annual contracts. The alternative is to play under tour contracts in future.

The ultimatum comes after 24 players offered central contracts refused to sign after demanding clarity on the points system used to grade players on which basis their annual pay packets were determined.

The new pay scheme devised by Tom Moody, the Director of Cricket, in consultation with the Aravinda de Silva-headed Cricket Committee, sees points allocated on five attributes–performance, fitness, leadership, professionalism, and future potential and adaptability.