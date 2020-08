Dubai based sports broadcasting company, Innovative Production Group (IPG), has been awarded ‘total rights’ for Sri Lanka’s upcoming franchise based T20 tournament, Lanka Premier League (LPL), a top Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) official confirmed yesterday.

IPG will own ground, production, franchises and TV rights of the tournament. They will pay USD 2 million annually for five years to SLC for the said rights, while SLC will only handle venues and umpires.