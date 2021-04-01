Injury woes continue for Sri Lanka and Embuldeniya

Sri Lanka suffered a major setback as Lasith Embuldeniya was stretched off the field with a thigh injury on the fourth day of the second and decisive Test against the West Indies at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua yesterday.

The 24-year-old left-arm spinner hurt himself while fielding near the boundary line after opener John Campbell had flicked Vishwa Fernando for a couple of runs during the West Indies second innings. Embuldeniya put in the slide but then couldn’t get up immediately and he was in some pain and after treatment from the Sri Lankan physiotherapist he was stretched off the field…