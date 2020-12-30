Injury-hit Sri Lanka to call up reserves

The injury prone Sri Lanka cricket team is likely to miss the services of five senior players for the second Test from January 3 to 7 at Imperial Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg.

According to team sources, Dhananjaya de Silva and Kasun Rajitha will definitely miss the second Test and the entire England series, while Lahiru Kumara and Dinesh Chandimal are likely to miss the second Test commencing this Sunday. Lahiru Kumara and Dinesh Chandimal have aggravated their groin injuries and are under the watchful eyes of the team medical staff, who are working tirelessly to have them fit for the second Test, and in a worst case scenario to get their services for the England series next month…