India are set to play three ODIs and three T20Is in Sri Lanka in July, but it will almost certainly be a second-string side that will appear, with many of India’s top-flight players likely to be in the UK on Test duty.

According to the proposed itinerary from Sri Lanka Cricket, which has been seen by ESPNcricinfo, three ODIs will be played on July 13, 16 and 19, followed by T20Is on July 22, 24 and 27.