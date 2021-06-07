India vs Sri Lanka ODI series begins July 13

The schedule for the three-match ODI series and three-match T20I series between India and Sri Lanka has been confirmed. Host broadcasters Sony Network on Monday tweeted the entire schedule of the series.

The three ODIs will be played on July 13, 16, and 18. While the T20I series will commence on July 21, and the next two matches will be played on July 23 and 25.

None of India’s players, who are a part of the travelling group for the World Test Championship final and the England Test series, will be part of the Sri Lanka series…