India to cancel Sri Lankan T20 tour?

India are unlikely to tour Sri Lanka in July for their scheduled three-match T20I series.

Sources close to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) revealed that the Indian team’s commitments in England, where they are scheduled to play the World Test Championship (WTC) final, against New Zealand, and a subsequent bilateral series against England, are clashing with the Sri Lanka series.

But a member of the local cricket administration said yesterday (25) that they have not been communicated by the BCCI so far on any such cancellation.

“No. They (the BCCI) have not told us anything about such a cancellation,” one of the members of the Administrative Committee which runs the country’s cricket at the moment told the Morning Sports yesterday…