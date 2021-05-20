India to play extra matches in Sri Lanka to ease virus losses

India have agreed to play more games on a tour of Sri Lanka in July to help overcome the national board’s financial losses from the coronavirus, a top official said on Thursday.
Sri Lanka will also ask other visiting teams to play extra games to boost television revenues, said Shammi Silva, who was re-elected as Sri Lanka Cricket president on Thursday.
India were to play three Twenty20 internationals in Sri Lanka but have added three one-day internationals…
It seems 3 ODIs as well. Hope admins will change the title.