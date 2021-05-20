in Featured News, News

India to play extra matches in Sri Lanka to ease virus losses

105 Views 1 Comment

India to play extra matches in Sri Lanka to ease virus losses

India have agreed to play more games on a tour of Sri Lanka in July to help overcome the national board’s financial losses from the coronavirus, a top official said on Thursday.

Sri Lanka will also ask other visiting teams to play extra games to boost television revenues, said Shammi Silva, who was re-elected as Sri Lanka Cricket president on Thursday.

India were to play three Twenty20 internationals in Sri Lanka but have added three one-day internationals…

Read full article

India in Sri Lanka 2021

One Comment

Leave a comment

Leave a Comment