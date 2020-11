International Cricket Council (ICC) Chief Match Referee, Ranjan Madugalle and ICC Elite Umpire, Kumar Dharmasena will lead an experienced panel of officials for the Lanka Premier League Twnety20 Cricket Tournament, which begins later this month.

Madugalle and Dharmasena have been long-standing officials of the ICC and they will stand in the majority of the games of this 23-match inaugural tournament, which gets under way on November 26 at the Mahinda Rajapaksa Stadium in Hambantota…