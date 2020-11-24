Four Sri Lanka cricketers nominated for ICC Awards of the Decade

The International Cricket Council (ICC) today announced, its nominations for the player of the decade awards in various categories.

Kumar Sangakkara, Mahela Jayawardana, Lasith Malinga and Rangana Herath were nominated in various categories. Kumar Sangakkara has been nominated in the ICC Men’s Player of the Decade and ICC Men’s ODI Player of the Decade categories.

Mahela Jayawardana has been nominated in the ICC Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade category. Lasith Malinga has been nominated in the ICC Men’s T20I Player of the Decade category…