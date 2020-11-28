Watch highlights of Match 1 of Sri Lanka’s LPL T20 tournament between Colombo Kings and Kandy Tuskers

The inaugural Lanka Premier League (LPL) could not have asked for a better start, as the opening match of Sri Lanka’s new T20 tournament provided a nail-biting finish.

Besides the excitement of a tied-match and a super over, there was also exciting batting from the dashing Kusal Perera and hard-hitting Afghan teen Rahmanullah Gurbaz, while Dinesh Chandimal and Isuru Udana too were amongst the runs.

Watch below highlights of the clash between Colombo Kings and Kandy Tuskers, which took place on November 26 in Hambantota:

