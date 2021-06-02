Hashan Tillakaratne appointed Head Coach of Sri Lanka Women’s cricket team

Former Sri Lanka cricketer Hashan Tillakaratne has been appointed as the Head Coach of the Sri Lanka Women’s Cricket Team.

His appointment was confirmed to the Daily News yesterday by a senior official of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC).

The 53-year-old will play a pivotal role as Head Coach and is likely to serve in this capacity for a couple years from immediate effect. He was earlier appointed as the Head Coach of the Sri Lanka Under-19 Cricket Team and later he was attached to the High-Performance Unit of SLC.