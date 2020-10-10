Former Sri Lanka Cricket selector Sajith Fernando on US youth selection panel

Former national selector and first class cricketer Sajith Fernando was appointed by the United States of America Cricket (USAC) as member of its Men’s Youth Selection Panel effective yesterday.

Fernando, 47, will be part of the five-member Men’s Youth Selection Panel, headed by Amer Afzaludin. The panel also includes former West Indies great Alvin Kallicharran, and former USA players Steve Massiah and Jannisar Khan.

Fernando will be the first Sri Lankan to serve as a selector at any level in another ICC member country…