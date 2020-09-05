‘Fixing the fixer’: calls grow for prosecution against Aluthgamage

Cricketers alleged to have fixed the 2011 World Cup final are calling for State prosecutors to expedite the case saying there is no basis for claims made by ruling party politician Mahindananda Aluthgamage.

They also want the Minister to be tried in court for making false allegations, using legal provisions enacted last year.

Aluthgamage, a former Sports Minister now holding the agriculture portfolio, dropped a bombshell in June claiming Sri Lanka “sold” the 2011 World Cup final to India. He renewed his allegation on a live talk-show this week.

While police ‘dropped’ the case over lack of evidence and the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) found no evidence to merit an investigation, the Attorney General’s Department is yet to give its opinion on whether or not to continue the case or close it.