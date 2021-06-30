Five Sri Lanka players who refused to sign tour contracts left out of residential camps

The impasse between Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) and the 24 players over the signing of fresh national contracts has spilled onto the two residential camps currently being conducted in Dambulla and Colombo, where five players have taken a stand on the national contracts refusing to sign a tour contract ahead of the upcoming six-match white ball series against India.

“Until the national contract issue is resolved they were asked to sign the tour contract if they are going to be available for the Indian series, so that they can go into a bubble as we are investing in them. But they were reluctant to sign the tour contract and therefore they were left out of the residential camps. They did not join the bubble in Dambulla or Colombo,” said SLC CEO Ashley de Silva.