Sri Lanka Cricket axes Kusal Mendis from Test squad for second Test against England

Five players removed from Sri Lanka Test squad, Dinesh Chandimal to captain against England in second Test.

SLC Media Release: The National Selectors released 05 players from the National Test Squad currently taking part in the ongoing Test Series vs England.

Accordingly, Dimuth Karunaratne (due to injury), Kusal Mendis, Minod Bhanuka, Lahiru Kumara, and Nuwan Pradeep will head home tonight (19th January 2021).

The released players will return to training at the High-Performance Center in Colombo.

Whilst in the absence of Dimuth Karunaratne, Dinesh Chandimal will continue to Captain the team in the 2nd test match, as well.

