Angelo Mathews returns for Sri Lanka's Test series against England - Sri Lanka squad vs England

Five of the seven players nominated as replacements for the injured in South Africa for the upcoming two Tests against England have been included in the 22-member squad named for the series starting at Galle International Cricket Stadium on 14 January.

The five who have made it to the squad for the England series are middle order batsmen Angelo Mathews and Roshane Silva, fast bowler Nuwan Pradeep, off-spinning all-rounder Ramesh Mendis and left-arm wrist-spinner Lakshan Sandakan. Opening bat Avishka Fernando and all-rounder Ashan Priyanjan were left out…