Sports Ministry to appoint new administration for Sri Lanka Cricket – report

Sports Ministry is likely to appoint a committee comprising five members to run Sri Lanka Cricket.
Sports Ministry secretary Anuradha Wijekoon says that the Attorney General has informed the Minister of Sports to appoint a management committee to handle the administrative affairs of Sri Lanka Cricket.
