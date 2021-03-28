in Featured News, News

Sports Ministry to appoint new administration for Sri Lanka Cricket – report

Sri Lanka Cricket

Sports Ministry is likely to appoint a committee comprising five members to run Sri Lanka Cricket.

Sports Ministry secretary Anuradha Wijekoon says that the Attorney General has informed the Minister of Sports to appoint a management committee to handle the administrative affairs of Sri Lanka Cricket.

Mohan de SilvaNamal RajapaksaShammi SilvaSri Lanka Cricket (SLC)

