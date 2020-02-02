West Indies vs Sri Lanka ODI series begins February 22

The ODI series between Sri Lanka and West Indies begins with the first one-dayer of the three-match series at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo on February 22, Sri Lanka Cricket announced earlier this month.
The visitors will play two warm-up matches on February 17 and 20 after arriving on the island a week prior to their first practise encounter.
The second and third ODIs will take place on February 26 and March 1 in Hambantota and Kandy respectively.
The T20I series will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on March 4 and 6.
Schedule
Feb 17 – Warmup Match – P. Sara Oval, Colombo
Feb 20 – Practise Match vs SLC Board President’s XI – Chilaw Marians Ground, Katunayake
Feb 22 – 1st ODI – Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo
Feb 26 – 2nd ODI (D/N) – Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota
Mar 1 – 3rd ODI (D/N) – Pallekele International Stadium, Kandy
Mar 4 – 1st T20I (Night Game) – Pallekele International Stadium, Kandy
Mar 6 – 2nd T20I (Night Game) – Pallekele International Stadium, Kandy
© Island Cricket
2 CommentsLeave a comment
My Sri Lanka’s ODI squad against West Indies;
1. Dimuth Karunaratne (C)
2. Avishka Fernando
3. Kusal Mendis
4. MDKJ Perera (wk)
5. Angelo Mathews
6. Dananjaya De Silva
7. Dasun Shanaka
8. Hasaranga De Silva
9. Isuru Udana
10. Nuwan Pradeep
11. Lahiru Kumara
12. Danushka Gunathilaka
13. Lakshan Sandakan
14. Dushmantha Chameera
15. Kasun Rajitha
16. Oshada Fernando
My T20I’s squad against West Indies;
1. Avishka Fernando
2. Kusal Mendis
3. MDKJ Perera (wk)
4. Bhanuka Rajapaksha
5. Angelo Mathews
6. Dananjaya De Silva
7. Dasun Shanaka (C)
8. Hasaranga De Silva
9. Isuru Udana
10. Lasith Malinga
11. Nuwan Pradeep
12. Danushka Gunathilaka
13. Oshada Fernando
14. Lakshan Sandakan
15. Lahiru Kumara
16. Dushmantha Chameera
17. Kasun Rajitha