West Indies vs Sri Lanka ODI series begins February 22

The ODI series between Sri Lanka and West Indies begins with the first one-dayer of the three-match series at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo on February 22, Sri Lanka Cricket announced earlier this month.

The visitors will play two warm-up matches on February 17 and 20 after arriving on the island a week prior to their first practise encounter.

The second and third ODIs will take place on February 26 and March 1 in Hambantota and Kandy respectively.

The T20I series will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on March 4 and 6.

Schedule

Feb 17 – Warmup Match – P. Sara Oval, Colombo

Feb 20 – Practise Match vs SLC Board President’s XI – Chilaw Marians Ground, Katunayake

Feb 22 – 1st ODI – Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo

Feb 26 – 2nd ODI (D/N) – Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota

Mar 1 – 3rd ODI (D/N) – Pallekele International Stadium, Kandy

Mar 4 – 1st T20I (Night Game) – Pallekele International Stadium, Kandy

Mar 6 – 2nd T20I (Night Game) – Pallekele International Stadium, Kandy

