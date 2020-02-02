in Featured News

West Indies vs Sri Lanka ODI series begins February 22

West Indies will arrive in Sri Lanka on February 10 for a three-match ODI series and two T20Is, Sri Lanka’s cricket board has confirmed.

2.1k Views 2 Comments

Cricket - Sri Lanka vs West Indies

The ODI series between Sri Lanka and West Indies begins with the first one-dayer of the three-match series at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo on February 22, Sri Lanka Cricket announced earlier this month.

The visitors will play two warm-up matches on February 17 and 20 after arriving on the island a week prior to their first practise encounter.

The second and third ODIs will take place on February 26 and March 1 in Hambantota and Kandy respectively.

The T20I series will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on March 4 and 6.

Schedule

Feb 17 – Warmup Match – P. Sara Oval, Colombo

Feb 20 – Practise Match vs SLC Board President’s XI – Chilaw Marians Ground, Katunayake

Feb 22 – 1st ODI – Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo

Feb 26 – 2nd ODI (D/N) – Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota

Mar 1 – 3rd ODI (D/N) – Pallekele International Stadium, Kandy

Mar 4 – 1st T20I (Night Game) – Pallekele International Stadium, Kandy

Mar 6 – 2nd T20I (Night Game) – Pallekele International Stadium, Kandy

© Island Cricket

FixturesWest Indies in Sri Lanka 2020

2 Comments

Leave a comment

  1. My Sri Lanka’s ODI squad against West Indies;

    1. Dimuth Karunaratne (C)
    2. Avishka Fernando
    3. Kusal Mendis
    4. MDKJ Perera (wk)
    5. Angelo Mathews
    6. Dananjaya De Silva
    7. Dasun Shanaka
    8. Hasaranga De Silva
    9. Isuru Udana
    10. Nuwan Pradeep
    11. Lahiru Kumara

    12. Danushka Gunathilaka
    13. Lakshan Sandakan
    14. Dushmantha Chameera
    15. Kasun Rajitha
    16. Oshada Fernando

  2. My T20I’s squad against West Indies;

    1. Avishka Fernando
    2. Kusal Mendis
    3. MDKJ Perera (wk)
    4. Bhanuka Rajapaksha
    5. Angelo Mathews
    6. Dananjaya De Silva
    7. Dasun Shanaka (C)
    8. Hasaranga De Silva
    9. Isuru Udana
    10. Lasith Malinga
    11. Nuwan Pradeep

    12. Danushka Gunathilaka
    13. Oshada Fernando
    14. Lakshan Sandakan
    15. Lahiru Kumara
    16. Dushmantha Chameera
    17. Kasun Rajitha

Leave a Comment