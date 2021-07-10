Updated schedule for India vs Sri Lanka series

SLC Media Release: Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) in consultation with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to reschedule the dates of the ODI and T20I series.

The move is aimed at providing more time for the Sri Lanka National Players and the Support Staff to complete required health protocols before getting onto the field, following the detection of two members (Batting Coach and Data Analyst) of the National Squad as Covid Positive.

Accordingly, the series which was to start on the 13th July 2021, will now be held, as per the, below schedule.

India vs Sri Lanka 2021 Schedule

July 18 – 1st ODI, Premadasa Stadium (D/N)

July 20 – 2nd ODI, Premadasa Stadium (D/N)

July 23 – 3rd ODI, Premadasa Stadium (D/N)

July 25 – 1st T20, Premadasa Stadium (N)

July 27 – 2nd T20, Premadasa Stadium (N)

July 29 – 3rd T20, Premadasa Stadium (N)

Commenting on the changed schedule, Mr. Jay Shah, Honorary Secretary, BCCI, said: “We understand that circumstances are extraordinary, but the BCCI would like to extend its full support to Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) during these tough times for the smooth conduct of the upcoming series. Our medical team is in constant touch with the team of doctors at SLC and together following all safety protocols that will help the series to get underway. We are confident that both nations will put up a spirited show in the days to come and we are in for some exciting cricket.”

Commenting on the BCCI’s cooperation in this regard, Mr. Ashley De Silva, CEO of Sri Lanka Cricket said: ‘We are grateful for the BCCI for understanding the situation and agreeing to cooperate with us at this moment of time, as it has done on numerous occasions, during our long-standing relationship.’

He also said the rescheduling of the series was a measure taken to ensure the safety of the players, officials, and the continuity of the tour.

