Uncapped Nuwanidu earns ODI call-up

Uncapped Nuwanidu Fernando has earned his first ODI call-up, while batters Avishka Fernando and Sadeera Samarawickrema have been included in both ODI and T20 sides for the six-match white-ball series against India, starting early January 2023.

Also back in the side are all-rounder Chamika Karunaratne (T20, ODI), Pramod Madushan (T20, ODI), Dilshan Madushanka (T20, ODI), Nuwan Thushara (T20) and Jeffrey Vandersay (ODI). Bhanuka Rajapaksa will only feature in the T20 series as he has opted out from ODI cricket.