Official Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2021 squad

Sri Lanka have confirmed their 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021.

The squad will be led by Dasun Shanaka as the team begin their campaign on 18 October against Namibia in Abu Dhabi in Group A of the First Round, where they have also drawn Ireland and the Netherlands.

21-year-old off-spinner Maheesh Theekshana, who made his T20I debut in the first match against South Africa and dismissed Heinrich Klaasen, has been included. The youngster was also impressive in his ODI debut earlier this week, picking up a four-wicket haul. The other spinners making the squad are left-armer Praveen Jayawickrema, who made his international debut earlier this year, and Wanindu Hasaranga.