Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2021 squad awaiting sports minister's approval

Sri Lanka’s new mystery spinner Maheesh Theekshana is expected to make the men’s T20 World Cup squad, as are top order batters Bhanuka Rajapaksa, and Kamindu Mendis. Left-arm spinner Praveen Jayawickrama also makes the squad, as does fellow spinner Akila Dananjaya, and left arm seamer Binura Fernando. The veteran seamer Nuwan Pradeep is expected to miss out on the main squad, and is instead understood to be in the reserves. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, teams are allowed to name four stand-by players who will travel with the 15-man squad, to act as injury replacements should the need arise.