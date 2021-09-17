The T20I debacle against SA: When the faults lie with appointments, what can you expect?

Whenever the national cricket team’s performances dip below the average like it did against South Africa (SA) in the recently concluded T20I series, where Sri Lanka was whitewashed 3-0, there is a tendency to find scapegoats for the defeat.

To us, the defeat is nothing new; we saw it coming way back from the time the Sports Minister appointed the National Sports Council, the National Selection Committee and the Technical Advisory Committee to Sri Lanka Cricket under whose influence the present cricket selection committee was appointed.

All what is happening today we had red flagged in a series of articles written over the past few months, which the powers that be, have chosen to ignore…