The rookie who gave King Kohli a rare duck

At the age of 21, Lokumarakkalage Dilshan Madushanka has earned stardom as the latest find to the Sri Lanka cricket team. Hailing from a cosy town of Hungama in Hambantota, the former student of Hungama Vijayabahu National School, a school that does not play cricket at any level, has done his hard yards to earn his place in the national team as a left-arm speedster.

Though he made the international debut against Afghanistan in the ongoing ACC Asia Cup 2022, Madushanka became an instant hit in the game against India. Having the experienced Virat Kohli’s stumps shattered for a duck was Madushanka’s moment of glory, so was it for his team.