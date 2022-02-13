‘That’s a wide…’: Sri Lanka robbed as Aussies clinch Super Over thriller after umpire miss

Australia has won the second T20 against Sri Lanka at the SCG in a Super Over thriller after a missed wide call ultimately cruelled what would have been an all-time comeback win for the tourists…
Australia has won the second T20 against Sri Lanka at the SCG in a Super Over thriller after a missed wide call ultimately cruelled what would have been an all-time comeback win for the tourists…
Don't have an account? Register
Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.
To use social login you have to agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website. %privacy_policy%Accept
Here you'll find all collections you've created before.
One Comment
Bloody shame I say!