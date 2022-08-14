Sri Lanka’s position as Asia Cup host in UAE in jeopardy

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) are in a dilemma awaiting the green light from Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Sports to organise the Asia Cup tournament in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after the ACC decided to change the venue from Sri Lanka due to fuel shortages and political disturbances at the time the decision was taken.

Broadcasters had raised the initial objections to the tournament taking place in Sri Lanka at the time citing issues over its commercial non-viability as a result…