Sri Lanka’s national cricket team physio Brett Harrop is not part of the Sri Lanka set-up for the tour of South Africa after testing positive for Covid-19, it is learnt.

According to highly placed sources at Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), the 42-year-old Harrop had tested positive earlier this month and had not joined the team hotel.

“He did not join the bio-bubble and has not been with the squad”, a source said this morning.