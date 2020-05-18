in Featured News

Sri Lanka’s biggest cricket ground to be built in Homagama

Sri Lanka Cricket President Shammi Silva said the Homagama International Cricket Ground will be the second International Cricket ground in Colombo District with day-night cricket facilities.

Sri Lanka’s biggest international cricket ground with 40,000 seating capacity and Day/Night cricket facilities will be built in Diyagama, Homagama, Minister Bandula Gunawardena announced yesterday (17). Twenty-six acres of land have been allocated for the project.

The Minister visited the proposed land allocated to build the cricket ground yesterday, along with Sri Lanka Cricket President Shammi Silva.

Silva said that the Homagama International Cricket ground will be the second International Cricket ground in Colombo District with Day/Night facilities.

