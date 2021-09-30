Sri Lanka Women’s cricket team to make groundbreaking tour to Pakistan

Sri Lanka Women cricketers will be breaking new ground when they undertake a three-match ODI tour to Pakistan later this month. It will be the first time that our Women cricketers will be playing a bilateral ODI series in Pakistan although the two nations have been meeting each other since 1998.

This tour is a morale-booster for the Lankan Women cricketers, who were without any international engagements prior to taking part in the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe from 25 November to 5 December…