Sri Lanka T20 World Cup squad awaits sports ministry approval

Sri Lanka’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 squad has been leaked to the media ahead of the official announcement from the cricket board, which is pending approval by the island’s sports minister Namal Rajapaksa.

The ICC’s deadline for submission of squads for the tournament is September 10.

The leaked 19-man preliminary squad will be trimmed down to 15 after the ongoing T20 series against South Africa, Sri Lanka’s DailyFT newspaper reported.

Sri Lanka provisional T20 World Cup squad (subject to Sports Ministry approval): Dasun Shanaka (C), Dhananjaya de Silva (VC), Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Lahiru Madushanka, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Nuwan Pradeep, Binura Fernando, Akila Dananjaya, Maheesh Theekshana, Praveen Jayawickrama, Pulina Tharanga.

