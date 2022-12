Sri Lanka T20 and ODI squad for 2023 India tour

Sri Lanka Cricket Selection Committee selected the following 20-member squad to take part in the upcoming Sri Lanka tour of India 2022/23. The Honorable Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs, Roshan Ranasinghe, has given his approval for the squad.

The Squad

Dasun Shanaka – Captain

Pathum Nissanka

Avishka Fernando

Sadeera Samarawickrama

Kusal Mendis – Vice Captain for ODIs

Bhanuka Rajapaksa – Only for T20Is

Charith Asalanka

Dhananjaya de Silva

Wanindu Hasaranga – Vice Captain for T20Is

Ashen Bandara

Maheesh Theekshana

Jeffrey Vandersay – Only for ODIs

Chamika Karunaratne

Dilshan Madushanka

Kasun Rajitha

Nuwanidu Fernando- Only for ODIs

Dunith Wellalage

Pramod Madushan

Lahiru Kumara

Nuwan Thushara – Only for T20Is

Sri Lanka team will take part in 03 ODIs and 03 T20i during the tour.